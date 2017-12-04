Alex Hales cleared of criminal charges, available for England selection

Alex Hales would be available for selection, the ECB said in a statement. (Source: Reuters) Alex Hales would be available for selection, the ECB said in a statement. (Source: Reuters)

Batsman Alex Hales is no longer a suspect in relation to an incident in Bristol in September this year and will now be available for selection. The ECB in a statement confirmed will be considered for England selection. Hales along with all-rounder Ben Stokes were suspended following their involvement in an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub. Stokes spent the night in prison but was later released without any charge.

While Hales is available for the selection, his teammate Stokes traveled to New Zealand to play for a local club Canterbury. But his much-anticipated return to field fall flat as the 26-year old only scored two runs.

“Alex Hales will now be considered for England selection, following confirmation that he is no longer a suspect in relation to an incident in Bristol in September. The ECB Board has convened via conference call to make the decision after being informed that Hales is deemed a witness and will face no charges. The independent Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC] has stayed the internal disciplinary process for both Alex Hales and Ben Stokes until the conclusion of any potential criminal proceedings relating to the incident. Players, England Selectors and the England management team have all been informed. ECB has also approved a formal request for a ‘No Objection Certificate’ [NOC] to allow Hales to play in the inaugural T10 Cricket League in Dubai from December 21-24,” ECB said in the statement.

England are presently playing Australia in the Ashes 2017-18 and trail the five-match series 1-0.

