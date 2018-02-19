Alex Blackwell announces retirement from all forms of cricket as Australia’s most capped female player

Alex Blackwell retired after playing 251 matches across all formats. (Source: AP) Alex Blackwell retired after playing 251 matches across all formats. (Source: AP)

Alex Blackwell, Australia’s most capped female player has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. After featuring in 251 matches across all formats Blackwell said that she wanted to leave the game on a high thereby calling it a day. In a career spanning more than a decade, Blackwell represented Australia in 144 ODIs where she scored 3492 runs with a highest of 114. In T20I’s she played 95 matches and scored 1314 runs with the highest score of 61. She also played 12 Test matches for her nation. Alex Blackwell is the first Australian woman to play 200 games for her country.

Blackwell has had an illustrious career where she led her side to it’s maiden Twenty20 World Cup win in 2010. Among the leading run-getters for Australia, she is third on the list after Belinda Clark and Karen Rolton. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old will continue to feature in the Big Bash League.

In a statement released ricket, Australia CEO James Sutherland said, “Alex has been a wonderful servant to Australian Cricket, and a tremendous leader both at the national and international level, and we congratulate her on an outstanding career that has spanned more than 16 years.”

“She was a talented cricketer – a fierce competitor, hard-working and far more often than not, a winner – Alex played an instrumental role in the dominance of both the Australian and New South Wales teams over the last decade,” it added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd