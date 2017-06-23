Alastair Cook wants Mohammad Amir to give him Urdu lessons

Mohammad Amir’s 3/16 guided Pakistan’s to big win over India. (Source: Reuters) Mohammad Amir’s 3/16 guided Pakistan’s to big win over India. (Source: Reuters)

Ever since making his return to international cricket, speedster Mohammad Amir has taken the cricket world by a storm. His spell of 3/16 which rattled India’s top order has given a boost to the left-hander ahead of his County Championship debut for Essex. After serving a five-year match-fixing ban, Amir’s return was opposed by several cricketers and Alastair Cook was one of them. Cook had insisted that match-fixers should be banned for life to protect cricket’s integrity.

Amir in his interaction with Cricket.com.au, said there was no hostility between himself and Cook, and insisted he might be giving some lessons in his native tongue of Urdu to the left-handed batsman.

“I met him the first day when I arrived and he was very nice. He said to me, the funny thing, ‘I want to learn Urdu, so you have to teach me’. No (there are no issues between us), nothing,” Amir said.

The left-arm seamer joined the six-time County winners after guiding Pakistan to their maiden Champions Trophy title and ended their 25-year drought of 50-overs ICC trophy. Likely to make his County debut against defending champions Middlesex, the 25-year old has seemingly earned his redemption following a spot-fixing ban

Excited about playing his first County game, Amir heaped praises for Cook. He said, “He’s always nice and always very supportive. Everybody knows he’s a good batsman and a very nice human being, so I think it will be a very good journey with him. The way the people treat me, they are very nice to me; the way they gave me a reception was very, very inspiring for me.”

Amir admitted his starring display at The Oval against India had given him a real boost and hopes that success will translate into a successful summer in English domestic cricket.

After wasting five years of his international career, Amir feels his performance against India was a career booster. “The way I performed in the final for my country feels very, very good, I don’t have words for that. After the way we won the final, your confidence will go up, and I will use that, definitely. I’ve met good people here and hope it will be a good journey,” he concluded.

