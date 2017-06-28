Alastair Cook takes a stunning reflex catch, see it to believe it

Alastair Cook takes an unbelievable catch. Alastair Cook takes an unbelievable catch.

England opener Alastair Cook, who resumed playing for Essex Cricket Country Club on Day 3, did something you will not believe. One of the greatest England cricketers, Cook proved why he is a great fielder possessing alien reflexes.

The 32-year-old was giving an interview on the second day about the day’s proceedings in the Country Cricket match. While Cook was speaking, the ball was hit at a massive pace towards the interviewer which would have smashed him if Cook was not there to save him.

Showcasing his master reflexes, Cook caught the ball out of thin air before the interviewer could even realise that he was at a risk of getting his face smashed into two.

Former captain of England’s Test cricket team Cook, who resumed day three with 64 runs, scored a century from 135 balls in the first class cricket tournament. Cook moved to a third century of the season and his 59th overall with a flick down to fine leg.

Cook is the highest run scorer for his country in the longest format with over 11,000 runs. Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir praised the way Cook welcomed him to Essex ahead of his upcoming debut with the English county on Tuesday.

