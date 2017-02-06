Alastair Cook resigns as England captain: How twitterati reacted

Alastair Cook is England’s most capped Test captain and is regarded as one of the greatest and the most prolific batsman ever to play for the country. (Source: Reuters) Alastair Cook is England’s most capped Test captain and is regarded as one of the greatest and the most prolific batsman ever to play for the country. (Source: Reuters)

Alastair Cook announced his resignation as England’s Test captain on Monday. The decision was announced at the ECB twitter handle. Cook reportedly discussed the decision with ECB Chairman Colin Graves on Sunday before expressing his commitment to playing Test cricket for the country to Director of England cricket Andrew Strauss.

Cook is England’s most capped Test captain and is regarded as one of the greatest and the most prolific batsman ever to play for the country. He led England to their first Test victory in India in more than two decades. He also holds the record for the most Test centuries scored by an England player. He also became the youngest player to score more than 7000 Test runs.

But his captaincy had come under the scanner recently for England’s poor showing against Bangladesh and their capitulation against India.

“It’s been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the Test team over the past five years,” Cook is quoted as saying by the ECB, “Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team. I’ve had time to reflect after the India series and this weekend I spoke to Colin Graves, the Chairman, to explain and offer my resignation.”

Timing in life is everything .. and once again Alastair Cook has got it spot on .. A Great man who I hope plays on for many more years #Cook — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 6 February 2017

Only five players (Smith, Border, Ponting, Lloyd & Fleming) have scored more runs as Test captain than Alastair Cook (4844). — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 6 February 2017

Alastair Cook has retired his innings as England cricket captain. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 6 February 2017

Sad to see Cooky step down! Legend of a person and always backed me. Thanks skip! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/YqK2FJay6R — Moeen Ali (@MoeenAli) 6 February 2017

Congrats to Alastair Cook on a incredible run as @englandcricket Test captain. It’s been an honour to see you skipper here at the Kia Oval. pic.twitter.com/hmjEWfQXsY — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) 6 February 2017

On Saturday, Cook was awarded the honorary post of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE).

