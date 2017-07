Alastair Cook at Wimbledon. Alastair Cook at Wimbledon.

Former England captain Alastair Cook was at the Wimbledon 2017 Centre Court for the match between Garbine Muguruza and Svetlana Kuznetsova. Cook is part of the England squad which is playing the Test series against South Africa.

