Alastair Cook looked a bit rusty during warm-up match, says Ryan Harris

Alastair Cook crossed the 11, 000-run mark for England in Tests. (Source: AP) Alastair Cook crossed the 11, 000-run mark for England in Tests. (Source: AP)

Ahead of the Ashes series, former Australian pacer Ryan Harris has claimed that England opener Alastair Cook looks a bit rusty and it might spell trouble for the visiting team. With the absence of Ben Stokes, a lot will depend on Cook and the English top-order if the Three Lions are expecting anywhere close to a positive result. However, Ryan Haris has deemed England’s batting as vulnerable and believes that the home team has a genuine chance of retaining the Ashes.

“He looked a bit rusty. He obviously had a good county season, he is probably coming off some good form. But it’s different in our conditions. He is pretty good in these conditions, he had a good 2010-11 (series) here so he knows what he has to do. I’m sure he will look forward to another hit next week… we all know what he can do, we know he’s world-class,” Harris said according to cricbuzz.

The 38-year-old also went on to say that he is also willing to share some of his knowledge with the Aussie pace quartet. “It depends on how the boys bowl to them; if the boys bowl loose and wide, there’s troubles. But we have got some good intel and some good knowledge of what we want to do which I will pass on to our (Test) bowlers,” he said.

“The coach was here (on Friday), he saw them bat yesterday so he saw a bit as well. That’s why we play these games, we’re allowed to get intel on them. So I’ll take as much back as I can. I’m seeing the guys next week,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd