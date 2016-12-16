Alastair Cook becomes first England player to cross 11, 000 Test runs

Alastair Cook crossed the 11, 000-run mark for England in Tests. (Source: AP) Alastair Cook crossed the 11, 000-run mark for England in Tests. (Source: AP)

As Alastair Cook ran a couple off the first ball of the fifth Test against India after getting a leading edge, he took his run tally in Test cricket to 11, 000. Those two runs made his the first England player ever to cross the 11, 000-run mark in Test cricket.

The England captain is one of the most decorated batsmen in the England history as he has played the most Test matches for them. He also has 30 Test centuries which is the highest for any player from his country.

India vs England Live Score

While Cook became the 10th player in history of Test cricket to make 11, 000 runs, India’s Sachin Tendulkar still sits at the top of the tree with 15, 921 runs from 200 Tests, the highest ever for a player.

Tendulkar is followed by Australia’s Ricky Ponting who has scored 13, 378 runs in Tests. Third on this list is South Africa allrounder Jacques Kallis who has 13, 289 Test runs to his names.

This is Cook’s third tour to India and second as captain. The 2012-13 tour to India was a successful one for the England captain as they won the four-match Test series 2-1.

But the current series has been a sour one for him and his team. While they managed a draw in the first match, England lost the next three Test in Visakhapatnam, Mohali and Mumbai respectively to surrender the series.

The fifth and final Test in Chennai, which began on Friday, is a chance for the captain and his team to salvage some pride before they head home for the Christmas break.

Due to an unsuccessful tour to India, Cook’s captaincy has also come under the scanner and some have also called for a new captain for the England team. But Cook has found some support as well.

Joe Root is touted to be Cook’s successor for the captain’s job with India captain Virat Kohli also backing Root to lead the England team in the future.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd