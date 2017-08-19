Alastair Cook gave a batting masterclass and I had the best seat in the house, says Dawid Malan

England batsman Dawid Malan believes that Alastair Cook’s batting was a masterclass. (Source: Reuters) England batsman Dawid Malan believes that Alastair Cook’s batting was a masterclass. (Source: Reuters)

England piled up a massive total of 514 for the loss of eight wickets before they declared their first innings in the first day-night Test at Edgbaston on Friday. Alastair Cook looked in great touch after scoring a brilliant unbeaten 243 runs to become England’s highest Test run-scorer.

England batsman Dawid Malan believes that Cook’s batting was a masterclass and he learnt a lesson about how to be successful in Test cricket after taking “the best seat in the house”. Malan also contributed with the bat, adding 65 runs to a mammoth total. In reply to England’s innings, West Indies finished the second day at 44 for the loss of one wicket.

After the second day’s play, Malan said, “I needed that, I didn’t look like scoring a run against South Africa so it was nice to hit a few in the middle of the bat, and feel a bit more composed at the crease.”

Praising Cook’s innings of 243, he said, “Cooky gave a batting masterclass and I had the best seat in the house. Whether it is a good wicket or not, 243 is a fantastic achievement. I was so impressed with how disciplined he stayed, because he never looked like he strayed from his game plan from the first over of the innings until the last.

“For someone new to international cricket it was great to watch how a master goes at his work, and it showed me what I need to do to be successful at this level. I have quite a few habits in the middle – I like to tap bats and gloves with my batting partner – and he was happy to go along with them to make me feel comfortable. He is a fantastic bloke as well as a fantastic player.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd