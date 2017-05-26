Ajit Agarkar appointed chairman of selection committee for Mumbai

Ajit Agarkar played 26 Tests for India. (Source: Express file) Ajit Agarkar played 26 Tests for India. (Source: Express file)

After playing 17 years of first class cricket for Mumbai, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar was on Friday named the chairman of selection committee for Mumbai Cricket Association. Agarkar will head the selection committee for senior and U-23 teams. Apart from Agargar, three others — Nilesh Kulkarni, Jatin Paranjape and Sunil More — will also be part of the senior selection committee.

In the U-19 selection committee, Rajesh Pawar has been named as the chairman while Avishkar Salvi, Raju Sutar and Santosh Shinde are also part of the committee.

Agarkar made his ODI debut for India against Australia at Kochi in 1998 and in the same year, he made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in Harare. He went on to play 191 one-day internationals for India and picked up 288 wickets. In his 28 Tests, he picked up 58 wickets.

