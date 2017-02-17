Ajinkya Rahane posts old image of himself as a kid ready to take guard in the middle

Ajinkya Rahane, on Friday, gave his fans a glimpse of what he looked like in his formative years. (Source: File) Ajinkya Rahane, on Friday, gave his fans a glimpse of what he looked like in his formative years. (Source: File)

Ajinya Rahane has over the years developed into one of the mainstays in the Indian Test batting set up. His consistency with the bat meant that he made it to the Indian squad against Bangladesh despite his replacement, Karun Nair scoring a triple century in the fifth Test in England against Chennai.

Rahane, on Friday, gave his fans a glimpse of what he looked like in his formative years. In an image that he posted on his social media page, a young Ajinkya Rahane in full cricket gear complete with little pads, walks onto the pitch. Little would he have known that he would grow up to walk in the same way down the pitches of some of the most famous stadiums in the world wearing the India colours and Test whites for the country.

Found this one in my phone. Still remember those days ❤️#memories pic.twitter.com/FqynmvpJ0H — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) 17 February 2017

Rahane is fresh off the Indian team’s remarkable unbeaten home run. He had recently scored 82 and 28 against Bangladesh, thus repaying skipper Virat Kohli’s faith in him. There were doubts over his selection back into the team after Karun Nair extraordinarily scored a triple century against England in the fifth and final test played at Chennai.

