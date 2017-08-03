Ajinkya Rahane’s wife Radhika Dhopavkar’s epic reaction after the right-hander’s hundred, watch video

While Ajinkya Rahane scored his 9th Test hundred, wife Radhika cheered for him from the stands. While Ajinkya Rahane scored his 9th Test hundred, wife Radhika cheered for him from the stands.

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been a consistent run-getter for India especially when it comes to away series. The right-hander continued with his good run outside India as he added hundred to his tally on the first day of second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo. Rahane smashed his career’s 9th Test hundred which is also his sixth outside India. The cherry on the cake was his wife Radhika’s reaction after the Rahane’s helmet came off.

In a video posted by the official account of BCCI, Radhika is seen celebrating her husband’s ton. “Finally! She said, after @ajinkyarahane88 gets to a well-made 9th Test century #TeamIndia #SLvIND,” the video said.

India started off the second Test of the three-match series in a perfect manner as individual unbeaten hundreds from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane anchored them to 344/3 at stumps on day one. Pujara remained unbeaten at 128 while Rahane scored 103*.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Virat Kohli chose to bat first. Indian openers did capitalise on the captain’s decision as KL Rahul, who made a comeback to the team, compiled 57 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 35. India lost their first wicket at 56 when Dhawan was trapped in front by Dilruwan Perera but Rahul continued and steadied things for the visitors. He was later run-out after a mix-up with Pujara.

Skipper Kohli failed to leave a mark as he only managed 13 runs before getting out to Rangana Herath but a partnership of over 200 runs between Pujara and Rahane was enough to provide resistance to India. For Sri Lanka, it was Herath and Perera who scalped a wicket apiece. India are ahead in the series by 1-0 and a win in this clash will give them an unassailable lead.

