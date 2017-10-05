Ajinkya Rahane’s omission is not understandable, says Sunil Gavaskar

Ajinkya Rahane forged three successive hundred-run stands with fellow opener Rohit Sharma. (Source: PTI) Ajinkya Rahane forged three successive hundred-run stands with fellow opener Rohit Sharma. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian player Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the wisdom of BCCI selectors for excluding Ajinkya Rahane from the Twenty20 squad against Australia. Deeming the decision as not understandable, Gavaskar has called upon the selectors to come out and provide a valid reason behind this decision.

Speaking to the ndtv, Gavaskar said, “Rahane’s omission is not understandable. He just scored four consecutive fifties (in the ODI series) – why is he not in the (T20I) team? Now, KL Rahul is a fine batsman. But he did not play a single game in the five one-dayers. So why is he in the (T20I) team and not Rahane who scored four half-centuries. Some reason has to be given by the selection committee to say that Rahul is such a better player than Rahane in the one-day game, in the T20 format.”

Meanwhile, Rahane’s coach Pravin Amre also compared him to a soldier who is waiting to serve his country. In an interview with cricketnext, he said, “Ajinkya is a like a soldier who is waiting to serve the country whenever picked. Also, I think he has matured a lot as a player and his statement after the announcement of the squad for the T20I series against Australia shows that he is not insecure of his position in the team. While I am not someone who is in a position to say if it is the right or wrong call by the selectors, what I can say is that he is already preparing for the upcoming series against New Zealand and will look to better the performance he put up against the Aussies,” he said.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane reacted to the development and said that he respects the decision of selectors.

“Yes, so much cricket we play, the team management, selectors take a decision and we respect it. Speaking about competition, it is necessary and it helps you to give your best performance. Whoever gets a chance does well for the team. I have always enjoyed the competition (among players),” Rahane said

