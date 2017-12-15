Ajinkya Rahane’s father mows down elderly woman; booked

Ajinkya Rahane with his mother and father at his home. (Express archive photo.) Ajinkya Rahane with his mother and father at his home. (Express archive photo.)

India Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane’s father allegedly mowed down a 67-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district following which he was booked by the police.

The incident took place around noon yesterday on the highway in Kagal when Madhukarrao Rahane (54) was driving with his family to their hometown in the coastal Konkan region from Mumbai, a senior police official said in Mumbai.

The deceased was identified as Ashabai Dadasaheb Kamble (67).

Kamble, a resident of Savitrinagar in Ichalkaranji, got confused while crossing the road and stopped in between after which the car hit her, said Senior Police Inspector of Kagal

Police Station Audumbar Patil.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital but she died during treatment at around 7 pm, he said.

Madhukarrao Rahane has been booked on charges of causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing death by negligence, he said.

According to the officer, Madhukarrao Rahane was summoned to the police station and as the offence is bailable he was served a notice under CrPC 41/1 to remain present in the court with his lawyer.

“Rahane is cooperating in the investigation,” he added.

Ajinkya Rahane is currently accompanying the Indian team playing an ODI series against Sri Lanka.

