Ajinkya Rahane thanks Sachin Tendulkar for helpful tips in net session

After a mixed outing in the ODI -series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane revealed how he had a session with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai. Sharing a photo on Twitter, Rahane said, “Had a great net session. Thank you so much for your time and inspiring words paaji.” Ahead of the one-day series against Australia, Rahane had an outing in the nets at Mumbai. Rahane will be looking to make his chances count in the upcoming series for which tips from the master blaster will be certainly helpful.

Had a great net session. Thank you so much for your time and inspiring words paaji @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/3UP4Pv7tWr — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) 12 September 2017

However, Rahane has the backing of skipper Virat Kohli. Earlier, Kohli had said, “We certainly back him (Rahane) because he has been shifted around a bit in the batting order, which is not healthy for a guy, who likes to open in the shorter format. I think he (Rahane) is much more relaxed after that West Indies series. Yes he felt the pressure before but he has overcome that now. He is enjoying his cricket.”

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni had spoken about Rahane and said, “He (Rahane) needs pace. We have seen that he plays a lot better when there is pace on a wicket. Whenever he has played at No. 4 or No. 5, if the wicket is slow, then he struggles to rotate the strike freely. Especially when he is just starting his innings, he has a bit of trouble. It’s not easy”.

