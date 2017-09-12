Only in Express
  • Ajinkya Rahane thanks Sachin Tendulkar for helpful tips in net session

Ajinkya Rahane thanks Sachin Tendulkar for helpful tips in net session

Ajinkya Rahane will be looking to make his chances count in the upcoming series for which tips from the master blaster will be certainly helpful.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 12, 2017 8:32 pm
Ajinkya Rahane had a session with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

After a mixed outing in the ODI -series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane revealed how he had a session with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai. Sharing a photo on Twitter, Rahane said, “Had a great net session. Thank you so much for your time and inspiring words paaji.” Ahead of the one-day series against Australia, Rahane had an outing in the nets at Mumbai. Rahane will be looking to make his chances count in the upcoming series for which tips from the master blaster will be certainly helpful.

 

However, Rahane has the backing of skipper Virat Kohli. Earlier, Kohli had said, “We certainly back him (Rahane) because he has been shifted around a bit in the batting order, which is not healthy for a guy, who likes to open in the shorter format. I think he (Rahane) is much more relaxed after that West Indies series. Yes he felt the pressure before but he has overcome that now. He is enjoying his cricket.”

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni had spoken about Rahane and said, “He (Rahane) needs pace. We have seen that he plays a lot better when there is pace on a wicket. Whenever he has played at No. 4 or No. 5, if the wicket is slow, then he struggles to rotate the strike freely. Especially when he is just starting his innings, he has a bit of trouble. It’s not easy”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 10, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
19
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 72
FT
37
Telugu Titans beat Haryana Steelers (37-19)
Sep 12, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
18
Live - 2nd Half
8'
23
Zone B - Match 73
Sep 12, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone A - Match 74

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 