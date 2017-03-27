Ajinkya Rahane takes stunning catch at first slip, provides glimpse of Rahul Dravid, watch video

Ajinkya Rahane took a stunner at first slip to dismiss Peter Handscomb. Ajinkya Rahane took a stunner at first slip to dismiss Peter Handscomb.

Ajinkya Rahane, leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli, took a stunner to dismiss Peter Handscomb on the third day’s play against Australia in the fourth Test at Dharamsala. Rahane, standing at slips, had very little time to react but he made sure to get both his hands behind the ball and not let the opportunity of a wicket go by.

With a much straighter and a quicker delivery by R Ashwin, Handscomb tried to defend but ended up getting an outside edge of his bat. With their top three-batsmen back in the pavilion, Handscomb along with Glenn Maxwell were rebuilding Australia’s second innings as the duo had added 56-runs for the fourth wicket. Handscomb’s wicket was Ashwin’s 273rd Test wicket.

For an instance, Rahane’s take at the first slip reminded of former India captain and batsman Rahul Dravid. Dravid, who took 406 internationals catches, was the first cricketer to take 200 Test catches.

In their second innings, Australia found it difficult to face the music against the Indian bowlers with the hosts bowling a clinical line and length and the spinners chipping in with some nice variations to keep the batsmen guessing.

Tourists lost their top three-order batsmen with just 31-runs on board. Umesh Yadav troubled David Warner and Matt Renshaw with his his seam bowling as both the openers lost their wickets by giving an easy picking to Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.

Rahane has had a decent domestic season with 923-runs in 15 matches which include two Test hundreds and four half-centuries. In the on-going series, he has scored 160 runs at an average of 26.66.

