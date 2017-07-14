Ajinkya Rahane sports new haircut ahead of Sri Lanka tour

Ajinkya Rahane new haircut. Ajinkya Rahane new haircut.

Cricketers nowadays are not just grabbing eyeballs for their stylish on-field skills but also their style quotient off the field. While in the recently IPL, it was the BreakThebeard challenge that took social media for a spin, now the Indian cricketer’s haircuts are sending fans into a frenzy.

After Rohit Sharma sported a new haircut, team mate Ajinkya Rahane joined the bandwagon and added some glamour with his new hairdo.

Cricketers are known to be among the most followed sports personalities and hence their styles and trends are followed by youngsters. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most widely followed sports stars. Time and again it has been seen that whichever hairstyle he endorses it becomes the latest trend. Now whether Rahane’s hairstyle, becomes the latest trend remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane along with the Indian team will be touring Sri Lanka in their next series. India will play three Tests, five one-day internationals and one T20 in their first series involving all three formats of the game in eight years

The full schedule is listed below:

July 26, 10 am: 1st Test at Galle

August 3, 10 am: 2nd Test at Colombo

August 12, 10 am: 3rd Test at Kandy

August 20, 2.30 pm: 1st ODI at Dambulla

August 24, 2.30 pm: 2nd ODI at Kandy

August 27, 2.30 pm: 3rd ODI at Kandy

August 31, 2.30 pm: 4th ODI at Colombo

September 3, 2.30 pm: 5th ODI at Colombo

September 6, 7 pm: T20I at Colombo

