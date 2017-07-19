Ajinkya Rahane spends time with his ‘baiko’ ahead of Sri Lanka tour; see pic

Ajinkya Rahane said that it was a week well spent. (Source: Instagram) Ajinkya Rahane said that it was a week well spent. (Source: Instagram)

Ajinkya Rahane showed great consistency with the bat in the recently concluded bilateral series against West Indies where he notched up a hundred and three half-centuries in the five-match series. He would now be travelling with the Indian team on their tour to Sri Lanka beginning from July 26. But before he takes the flight to Sri Lanka, Rahane has been spending the free time with wife. The right-hander on Wednesday posted a picture on his Instagram account that said, “A week well spent with my baiko .. always feels so good to be home even if it’s only for a few days .. now off to Sri Lanka 🇱🇰.”

The Virat Kohli-led side will tour Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I and Kohli’s troops would be looking to continue with the kind of game play they showed in the Carribean. India defeated West Indies in the 5-match ODI series 3-1 where Rahane aggregated a total of 336 runs in five appearances.

India will begin the tour by playing a two-day practice game in Colombo on July 21. The first Test, to be played in Galle, begins on July 26. Thereafter the two teams shift to Colombo for second Test (August 3) and Pallekele (August 12).

1st ODI: August 20 at Dambulla, 2nd ODI: August 24 at Kandy, 3rd ODI: August 27 at Kandy, 4th ODI: August 31 at Colombo, 5th ODI: September 3 at Colombo

Only T20I: September 6 at Colombo

India’s Squad:

Virat Kohli (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, K. L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt.), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuleep Yadav and Abhinav Mukund.

