Ajinkya Rahane shows why he is one of the best slip fielders for India: Watch Video

India have got Bangladesh on the ropes in the standalone Test being played between the two sides. We have seen some great individual performances from both sets of players starting with Indian captain Virat Kohli’s double century, his Bangladeshi counterpart Mushfiqur Rahim’s ton, another hundred from Wriddhiman Saha and 19-year-old Mehedi Hasan Miraz’s effort with the bat. On Day 4, Ajinkya Rahane’s brilliant catch at slips to dismiss Soumya Sarkar.

Sarkar had misjudged the turn that came off Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery and ended up nicking it behind. It was Ajinkya Rahane’s right and he had less than half a second to react. As it turned out, it was all he needed and with one swift movement, he he caught the ball one handed, rolled on the gorund once and got up as his team mates pounced on him.

Rahane has proven to be adept at taking catches at slips. His ability was on show in India’s preceding Test series against England when he dismissed Joe Root with a one handed catch to his left.

Bangladesh lost their fourth wicket very soon after that but since then, Shakib al Hasan and Mahmudullah have stuck on and taken them to 103/3 at stumps on Day 4. Bangladesh still need 356 runs to win on Day 5 with seven wickets in hand.

India have been the dominant team throughout this match. It is the first time ever that Bangladesh are playing a Test match in India.

