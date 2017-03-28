Ajinkya Rahane should stay captain, tweets Mitchell Johnson

Ajinkya Rahane led India in absence of injured Virat Kohli in Dharamsala. (Source: PTI) Ajinkya Rahane led India in absence of injured Virat Kohli in Dharamsala. (Source: PTI)

The India-Australia series ended with the scoreline reading 2-1 in the hosts’ favour but the off-field drama is yet to die down. Shortly after India’s win, Mitchel Johnson took to Twitter to make a bold suggestion. The former Australia seamer wrote, “”Rahane should stay captain! It was a tough series but I believe it should stay on the field with the players”.

Rahane should stay captain! It was a tough series but I believe it should stay on the field with the players http://t.co/jtM7V9eIAm — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 28 March 2017

These comments come after Australia captain Steve Smith, ahead of the start of fourth Test, opined that the team would be in “fine hands” if led by the Mumbai batsman. Australia’s leading run-getter this series further said that Rahane was “calmer, chilled out and doesn’t get too emotional”.

Meanwhile, Johnson, after Kohli’s comments about friendship with Australian players, urged that “it should stay on the field with the players.” Before the start of the series, Kohli talked about his friendship with Australian players but the Indian captain, after what all happened between and during Tests, said “it has changed for sure.”

“No, it has changed for sure. I thought that was the case but it has changed for sure. As I said in the heat of the battle, you want to be competitive but yeah I have been proven wrong.

“The thing I said before the first Test, I have certainly been proven wrong and you won’t hear me say that ever again,” Kohli said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd