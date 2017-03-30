Ajinkya Rahane refused beer with Steve Smith after Dharamsala Test

Ajinkya Rahane led India in absence of Virat Kohli in Dharamsala. (Source: PTI) Ajinkya Rahane led India in absence of Virat Kohli in Dharamsala. (Source: PTI)

India’s stand-in skipper for the 4th Test in Dharamshala Ajinkya Rahane clarified that he had refused to have beer with the Australians as he was busy celebrating with his own teammates in the Indian dressing room.

“We had our own celebrations together in our dressing rooms and I was busy there. I enjoyed the moment with my team. ” said, Rahane at a press conference in New Delhi.

However Rahane said that it was time to move-on from the series. “It was a well -fought series and we all played good cricket. Credit goes to the both the teams. But I believe in staying with the present. My focus is on the IPL now.”

Australian captain Steve Smith reached out to IPL teammate Ajinkya Rahane and the Indian team, offering a round of beer after the end of the bitterly-fought Test series which the hosts won 2-1.

Smith, who apologised for letting emotions get the better of him throughout the series, also had a brief chat with India’s stand-in captain Rahane after the game.

“I asked if he wanted us to come in for a drink being at the end of the series. He said he’d get back to me. With Ajinkya, we get on well. He’s in my IPL team so I’ll be with him for the next few weeks,” he said of his Rising Pune Supergiants teammate.

It’s part of Australian culture to have beer with rival players once the contest is over.

