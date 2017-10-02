Ajinkya Rahane optimistic despite being dropped from India T20I squad

Ajinkya Rahane scored four half-centuries against Australia. (AP Photo) Ajinkya Rahane scored four half-centuries against Australia. (AP Photo)

Ajinkya Rahane did not find a spot in India’s squad for the T20I series against Australia but the batsman has said that he respects the decision of selectors and the break from cricket will help him before adding that he will do well whenever he gets a chance.

“Yes, so much cricket we play, the team management, selectors take a decision and we respect it. Speaking about competition, it is necessary and it helps you to give your best performance. Whoever gets a chance does well for the team. I have always enjoyed the competition (among players),” Rahane said.

Rahane scored four half-centuries in the recently concluded five-match ODI series against Australia. India won the series 4-1. Rahane said that he was happy with his form and said he would like to convert the fifties into hundreds.

“Yes, I am happy. The responsibility and the opportunity I was given, the way I was supposed to bat, I did. Definitely, I am happy with the form I have carried from the West Indies tour, I have made four consecutive fifties,” he said.

“I could have converted the fifties into hundreds. It was in my mind to contribute, I shared three 100-run stands with Rohit (Sharma) and our aim was to give a good start to the team. In the future series if I get a chance I will convert the 50s into 100s,” he added.

The former India vice-captain praised the Indian players saying that it was good to see everyone who got a chance performed and everyone tried to improve.

“It is a proud moment for all of us. Our aim is 2019 World Cup and we are going in that direction. For that we have to play series by series and match by match, the aim of this team is to win every match and series, and we always try to improve.

“All have performed. In the middle-order Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav, whenever they got opportunity, they have performed. Rohit and Virat (Kohli) have always performed well. Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal got a chance and they did well. Our bench strength is good.

“The fact that all of us get a chance and perform is a good sign. If you have to win the 2019 World Cup, then you have to test your bench strength,” Rahane said.

