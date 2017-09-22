Ajinkya Rahane lends support to PM Narendra Modi’s Swachhata hi Seva movement

Only in Express
Ajinkya Rahane received a special invite from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a part of the Swachhata hi seva movement and the right-handed batsman came in support of the movement.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 22, 2017 11:36 pm
Ajinkya Rahane, Narendra Modi, India Prime Minister, Rahane India, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Ajinkya Rahane scored 55 against Australia. (Source: AP)
India batsman Ajinkya Rahane received a special invite from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a part of the Swachhata hi seva movement. Replying to this, Rahane uploaded a photo of the letter on his official Instagram account that said, “Respected @narendramodi ji. I’m truly humbled to receive this letter from you. It’s my honour to participate in SWACHHATA HI SEVA movement.”

Earlier, PM Modi wrote a personalised letter to celebrities, industrialists and noted personalities to support the initiative. In the letter, PM Modi cited Mahatma Gandhi’s beliefs and said the people in the country should participate in cleanliness initiatives across India ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

 

“Bapu also believed strongly that Swachhata is for each of us to practice… Let us ensure that the coming days are about living the Mantra of “Swachhata Hi Seva”. Leading up to Gandhi Jayanti, we can encourage widespread support for, and participation in cleanliness initiatives across India,” the PM said.

Rahane is presently a part of the Indian team that is facing Australia in five-match ODI series. The right-handed batsman scored a sensible half-century during the second ODI in Kolkata. India later rode on Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick to restrict the visiting team to 202 and beat them by 50 runs after scoring 252 in 50 overs to go 2-0 up in the series. Apart from Rahane, Bollywood actors Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar have also pledged their support to the movement.

