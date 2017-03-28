Ajinkya Rahane joins elite club, becomes second skipper to win first game across all formats

Ajinkya Rahane led India to a win in Dharamsala Test by 8 wickets. (Source: PTI) Ajinkya Rahane led India to a win in Dharamsala Test by 8 wickets. (Source: PTI)

India reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after they defeated Australia in Dharamsala by 8 wickets and notched up another win in this home Test season. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the course of India’s win at HPCA Stadium etched his name in the record books after the Mumbai player became only the second skipper to win his maiden game across all formats.

Rahane was handed over the captain’s responsibility in the absence of Virat Kohli who injured his right shoulder on the opening day of the third Test. Kohli later made a decision to drop himself after being not fully fit while UP Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was presented his Test cap for the decisive encounter.

Rahane-led India showed fascinating character and game play when the all-round show from the batsmen as well as the bowlers anchored them to a great win. This was the first occasion when Rahane was asked to lead the side in the longest format and he didn’t disappoint to lead from the front and smashed the Aussie bowlers all-around the park and guide India to a convincing win.

Ajinkya first received the Indian captain’s hat against Zimbabwe in a bilateral three-match ODI series in 2015 that his team won 3-0 while he led T20I team against the same opposition in 2015 in a two-match series. The Indian team didn’t witness the same result in the T20I series as it was squared 1-1 by Zimbabwe.

Only Virender Sehwag has achieved the feat of bagging wins in his maiden games as a skipper across all three formats of the game.

