It’s harsh to keep Ajinkya Rahane out of the Indian side: Allan Donald

As the debate surrounding the exclusion of Ajinkya Rahane continues, legendary and former South African fast bowler Allan Donald has backed Ajinkya Rahane to succeed in the rainbow nation. Stating that the decision to bench Rahane was a harsh one, Donald maintained that Rahane is the one who can the steady the Indian middle-order and hence his return to the Indian side will be a logical decision.

“I really think it’s harsh to keep Rahane out. Last time he was here he had a great tour. I think for me, Rahane is the man who can steady the ship. He is a rock-solid guy and a good head on his shoulders,” Donald said while talking to Hindustan Times.

“South Africans see Rahane sitting on the bench and carrying drinks and they would say ‘wow’. They would rather have that, you know. He’s an absolutely world-class player, ” he added.

Donald also spoke about the Indian bowling and the 51-year-old has been mighty impressed with what he has seen so far from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Comparing the Indian pace battery with the South African attack, Donald said, “I think it’s an amazing bowling lineup. They have passion, control, they are very aggressive and that was a spirited bowling performance. That positivity can be taken to the next Test match. Yes, they are different in pace but they have a lot of skill. South Africa’s bowling attack is based on pace with the exception of Philander while the Indian bowling attack has got incredible variety.”

