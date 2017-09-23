India vs Australia: It is a good sign that some Australian batsman cannot pick Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane is confident if team India does well in all three departments then India can seal the series. Ajinkya Rahane is confident if team India does well in all three departments then India can seal the series.

On the eve of the third ODI between India and Australia, India opener Ajinky Rahane has claimed that the men in blue are confident after their win in Kolkata but are not taking the opposition for granted. Rahane also said that the fact some of the Australian batsmen are finding it hard to pick up the spin twins, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, is actually a good sign for the Indian team.

Addressing the media in a press conference, Rahane said, “Both the guys (Chahal and Yadav) are doing well and are quality spinners. What they have done is not only take wickets in middle overs in ODI cricket and also not giving away runs. This is an excellent thing that the duo have managed to do. I am sure they are looking to improve day by day and not taking anything for granted. It is a good sign that they are finding it difficult to pick them up.

When asked to analyze his own batting, Rahane said, ” I do my best when I get my opportunity. I cant contemplate in the future. My focus is to back my game and give my best. Every time you cannot think of a 100, crucial 45-50 runs is equally important. I am also focusing on not to repeat the mistakes from the 1st ODI and how to counter-attack the Aussies from the first few overs.”

Revealing as to what transpired between him and Sachin Tendulkar at the net session, Rahane said, “We had a net session of four days back. He told me to back my own game. He also asked me to prepare well and have a good mindset. He spoke about mental preparation and how to remain mentally strong. I got a lot of confidence from his talk.”

When asked on the form of Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav, Rahane said, “Manish and Kedar are important to this side. It is important to give them confidence and back them. They had a good series in Sri Lanka and the team management is also backing them.”

On the flexibility of the batting order, Rahane said, “The good thing about this team is anyone can bat anywhere. It is important how you handle a situation and how you visualize it. Also, the minor adjustments are made in the mind.

The Holkar stadium is known to be a batsman’s paradise. Rahane said that he knew that the boundaries at the venue are small and hence a lot of runs could be on offer. However, he concluded by saying, “We are not taking things for granted. We are taking it one game at a time.”

