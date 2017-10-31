Ajinkya Rahane heads to Bhubaneshwar for Ranji Trophy match against Odisha

Ajinkya Rahane will play for Mumbai. (AP Photo) Ajinkya Rahane will play for Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Ajinkya Rahane was not picked for the limited-overs cricket against New Zealand and the Indian cricketer is keeping himself busy on the off days. Beginning Wednesday, Rahane will be part of the Mumbai team that will play the Ranji Trophy encounter against Odisha in Bhubaneshwar.

Rahane confirmed the news in an Instagram post where he posted a photo with a caption “Off to Bhubaneshwar” and a hashtag “ranjitrophy”. Mumbai will play their Group C Round IV match against Odisha at the KIIT Cricket Stadium.

Currently, Mumbai are at the number four position in the points table. They have played two games so far this season and drawn both the games. They have four points from those matches.

Odisha, meanwhile, have only two points. Though they have played also played two games and drawn both of them, they have not taken lead in the first innings in any of the games. Mumbai took lead in first innings in one of the two games and got three points for that.

Rahane was named in India Test squad that will play Sri Lanka in the upcoming three-match Test series. Rahane has been in good form in the longer form of the game and is expected to continue that form as India will play Sri Lanka at home.

