Ajinkya Rahane gives sneak-peek into India’s flight to England for ICC Champions Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane posted a pic on his Instagram handle that gives us a sneak peek of the Indian team while they are on their way to England for playing in the ICC Champions Trophy. Rahane is one of the 15 players who have been selected for the tournament that India go into as defending champions.

“Off to London,” said Rahane in the caption. In the pic, Rahane is seen with Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya. The Indian selectors have decided to largely stick to the squad that won them the Champions Trophy in 2014 with players like Shikhar Dhawan finding a place despite their patchy form in Indian colours.

Rohit Sharma also makes a comeback after a long spell out due to injury. Recently, Rahane and Rohit were on opposite ends of the Indian Premier League final. Rohit Sharma was captain of Mumbai Indians and Rahane was deputy to Steve Smith in the Rising Pune Supergiant. In the end it was Rohit who was left standing Mumbai beat Pune by one run.

India’s first match in the ICC Champions Trophy will be played on June 4 against arch-rivals Pakistan. Before that, they will also play two warm-up matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

