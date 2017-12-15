Ajinkya Rahane’s father arrested after car mows down woman

Ajinkya Rahane with his mother and father. (Express archive photo) Ajinkya Rahane with his mother and father. (Express archive photo)

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane’s father Madhukar Baburao Rahane has been arrested on Friday morning, Indian Express has learnt, for running down a 67-year-old woman in Kolhapur. The incident involved Madhukar’s car. The woman was taken to the government hospital where she was declared dead after succuming to injuries, reports in the local media have further said.

As per reports, Madhukar was driving the vehicle and the family were headed to Tarkarli, Konkan via Pune-Bengaluru highway with the accident taking place in Kagal. The Kagal Police Station filed a case against Madhukar under section 304 A, 289, 337 and 338. Other members in the car were Ajinkya’s mother and sister with the family going for a vacation.

Driving in a Hyundai i20 on National Highway No 4, Madhukar lost control of the vehicle in the Kagal area and accidentally hit a woman named Ashatai Kamble. The impact with the vehicle was such that despite being taken to the nearby hospital, she died.

