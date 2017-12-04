Ajay Kumar Reddy to lead Indian team at ODI World Cup for the Blind

Ajay Kumar Reddy will lead India at the 5th ODI World Cup Cricket Tournament For The Blind. (Source: CABI) Ajay Kumar Reddy will lead India at the 5th ODI World Cup Cricket Tournament For The Blind. (Source: CABI)

Ajay Kumar Reddy of Andhra Pradesh will lead a 17-member Indian squad at the 5th ODI World Cup Cricket Tournament For The Blind to be held in January.

The squad was on Monday announced by Samarthanam and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

The World Cup will be held in Pakistan and Dubai from January 7 to 21.

Apart from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa will also play in the tournament, a media release issued in Mumbai said on Monday.

Prior to selecting the World Cup squad, zonal and national tournaments were conducted in different parts of the country from October 8 to November 3.

The 24th national championship was conducted here from where 56 players were selected for the final selection camp in Pune.

The selected members will now undergo training in a month-long camp scheduled to held in Bengaluru from December 6 to January 4.

The team will leave for Pakistan on January 5 to take part in the World Cup, the release added.

The squad: Ajay Kumar Reddy (Captain), Prem Kumar, D Venkateswara Rao, T Durga Rao (all Andhra Pradesh), Md Jafar Iqbal, Pankaj Bhue (Odisha), Nareshbhai Tumda, Ganeshbhai Muhudkar, Anilbhai Gariya (Gujarat), Mahender Vaishnav (Telangana), Sonu Golkar (Madhya Pradesh), Basappa Vadgol, Prakash Jayaramaiah, Sunil Ramesh (all Karnataka), Surajit Ghara (West Bengal), Deepak Malik and Rambir (both Haryana).

