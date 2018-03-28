Air New Zealand takes a dig at ‘naughty boy’ Steve Smith

Air New Zealand takes a dig at former Australian Test captain Steve Smith. (Source: Reuters) Air New Zealand takes a dig at former Australian Test captain Steve Smith. (Source: Reuters)

There has been no stopping trolls that have not left Australia captain Steve Smith alone since the ball-tampering row. And now, Air New Zealand joined in to take a dig at the disgraced Aussie player, calling him a ‘naughty boy’.

A video posted on the Airline’s Twitter page suggested a session of ‘legal’ swing bowling session for Smith. A unique ad by the airways said, “Hey Steve. We need to talk. We hear you’re heading home for some time off.”

This comes at a time when Smith, Australia vice-captain David Warner and guilty party in the ball-tampering scandal Cameron Bancroft were punished to return home from the South Africa tour. Smith had already been banned for the fourth and final Test by the ICC for formulating the plan with Warner on the third day of the third Test. The punishment to return home was handed down by Cricket Australia and delivered by CEO James Sutherland during a press conference on Tuesday.

“This Friday, we’re taking on the Poms again in Christchurch. How about a masterclass in (legal) swing bowling?” Air New Zealand also suggested that the temperatures there are colder and it would help him escape the ‘heat’ back home.

Hey Steve. We need to talk. ?? pic.twitter.com/W54MH3WPWL — Air New Zealand?? (@FlyAirNZ) 28 March 2018

The incident took place during the third Test against South Africa when Bancroft was caught tampering with the ball using a yellow tape. He later went on to hide the tape inside his trousers but the series of actions were caught on camera. In the post-match press conference, Smith admitted that it was his team’s plan to get an advantage.

MUST WATCH: Aussies mock their own in ‘We cheat at cricket’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had already announced its verdict – suspending Steve Smith for one Test and deducting 100 per cent of his match fee. Smith and Warner were stripped off their roles as captain and vice captain of Australia for the remainder of the third Test against South Africa. Additionally, Smith and Warner have also stepped down as captains of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2018 IPL season. Bancroft was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and awarded three demerit points. The three have departed South Africa on Wednesday while interim captain Tim Paine will lead the Kangaroos in the fourth Test at Johannesburg.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd