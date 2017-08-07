Air India felicitates Jhulan Goswami for World Cup show

Jhulan Goswami was felicitated by Air India in Kolkata. (Source: PTI) Jhulan Goswami was felicitated by Air India in Kolkata. (Source: PTI)

Air India on Monday felicitated Indian women’s team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami at its eastern region office in Kolkata. The right-handed bowler was presented a cheque worth Rs 50000 by the AI Regional Director, Eastern Region, Captain Rohit Bhasin. Goswami was an important part of the Indian team that registered a place in the final of recently concluded World Cup 2017.

Though India lost the final at the hands of hosts England but the Mithali Raj-led side grabbed a lot of praise for their performance. This was the second instance when Indian women’s team made it to the final of World Cup. The last time they achieved the feat was in 2005 under the captaincy of Mithali Raj.

Goswami was the only player apart from Mithali from this Indian team to feature in two World Cup finals. The fast bowler scalped 10 wickets in 9 matches during the World Cup.

When asked about what she felt after being felicitated, Jhulan told that Air India has played a massive role in her success.

“I shall always remember the contribution made by Air India to make me what I am now. It has been extending all support to me and other players who have been able to leave some mark in sports for India,” she said.

Earlier, India suffered a stunning collapse to lose seven wickets for 28 runs and that cost them the Women’s World Cup which England won by nine runs. In the final, India needed 229 runs to win the game and were on track with five wickets in hand at 191. Then Shrubsole produced a stunning performance to run through the tail and help England win. She took six wickets in the final to bowl out India for 219.

