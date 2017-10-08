Sachin Tendulkar salutes ‘Air Warriors’ on 85th Air Force Day, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar with Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and others during the 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar with Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and others during the 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar, who is also the Honorary Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, wished the Indian Airforce personnel on the occassion of the 85th Air Force Day. He posted a video on Sunday on his official Facebook account, thanking the ‘Air Warriors’ for their sacrifices in order to serve and protect the people during war and peaceful times.

Tendulkar said in the video, “On the occassion of 85th Indian Airforce Anniversary, I extend my warm greetings to all the Airforce personnel and their families. We truly appreciate your innumerable sacrifices which have served to protect us during war and peaceful times. And not to forget the disaster relief.”

“Salute to our Air warriors. May you touch the sky with glory. Jai hind,” said Tendulkar, who became the first sportsperson to be made an Honorary Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.

Other than the Master Blaster, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the air warriors and extended greetings on the occasion.

“On Air Force Day, I salute the valour, commitment and dedication of our brave air warriors. They safeguard our skies,” tweeted Kovind.

Modi tweeted, “On Air Force Day, best wishes to our courageous air warriors and their families. Their determination and prowess ensure that our skies are safe.”

