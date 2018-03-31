‘It’s a special feeling’, Aiden Markram replies to Virat Kohli’s tweet on his 152-run knock

Aiden Markram scored 152 in first innings of the fourth Test. (Source: AP) Aiden Markram scored 152 in first innings of the fourth Test. (Source: AP)

The on-going Test series between South Africa and Australia might have been hit by a lot of controversy in the recent past but Proteas batsman Aiden Markram has certainly kept his focus on the game.

Markram on Friday struck 152 runs in Johannesburg as South Africa concluded the first day of the fourth and final Test at 313/6. The right-handed batsman’s efforts gathered praise and he got a special mention from India skipper Virat Kohli who appreciated Markram’s knock on social media.

Kohli on his official Twitter handle wrote, “Aiden Markram 👌👏.”

Markram later acknowledged Kohli’s praise and labeled it as a “special feeling.” “It’s quite a special feeling. There are a lot of players that I look up to who are a bit older than me and he (Kohli) is one of them,” Markram was quoted as saying by ICC. “His competitiveness is something to admire and his motivation to keep scoring runs is something I’ve tried to take on board.”

South Africa lead the four-match series 2-1 and would look to scalp another victory in Johannesburg to wrap up the series in their favour. The visiting team suffered a set back when skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia for ball-tamepering controversy.

While Smith and Warner have been banned for a year from representing Australia, Bancroft was slapped with a ban of nine months. Moreover, both Smith and Warner were barred by the BCCI from the 11th edition of the Indian Premier league.

Smith was set to lead Rajasthan Royals while Warner had the responsibility to captain Sunrisers Hyderabad. Royals later handed over the captaincy to Ajinkya Rahane while SRH gave the baton to Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.

