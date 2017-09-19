Ahmed Shehzad celebrates second wedding anniversary, see pic

Pakistan’s opening batsman, Ahmed Shehzad celebrated as he celebrated his second marriage anniversary Pakistan’s opening batsman, Ahmed Shehzad celebrated as he celebrated his second marriage anniversary

After winning the Independence Cup against World XI, Pakistan’s opening batsman, Ahmed Shehzad had yet another reason to celebrate as he celebrated his second marriage anniversary. “I have been blessed with u by my side..u r my strength.”, he wrote on a post on social media. Shehzad got married two years ago to Sana Murad in a high-profile wedding ceremony. However, what is worth noticing is since his marriage Shehzad had a topsy-turvy career in ODI and T20’s. In ODI’s since 2015 he has played just six matches and scored 112 runs at a mere average of 18.66. In T20I’s he has scored 595 in 23 matches at a strike rate of 115.53. But since the start of this year, Shehzad has seen an upswing in his form. In the recently concluded series against World XI, he hat a match-winning 89 in the final.

However, what is worth noticing is since his marriage Shehzad had a topsy-turvy career in ODI and T20’s. In ODI’s since 2015 he has played just six matches and scored 112 runs at a mere average of 18.66. In T20I’s he has scored 595 in 23 matches at a strike rate of 115.53. But since the start of this year, Shehzad has seen an upswing in his form. In the recently concluded series against World XI, he hat a match-winning 89 in the final.

I have been blessed with u by my side..u r my strength ❤️ A post shared by Ahmad Shahzad (@iamahmadshahzad) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

It was his innings of 89 that helped Pakistan win the finals by 33 runs. In his blistering knock, he hit eight fours and three sixes.

Speaking to the media after the match, Shehzad revealed his intentions of batting through till the end and said, “I failed to score good runs in the first two matches but today I decided to stay till the end – thinking if others can do it why not me?! – and it came very nicely. I have been working hard.”

“I’d like to name Arthur, the coaching staff has been through thick and thin. That’s what you want from them”, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd