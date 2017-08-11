Latest News

Post workout, Ahmed Shehzad gets trolled on Twitter

Twitterati was buzzing with responses as users trolled Shehzad and even went to call him ‘Drama Queen’ of Pakistan. Some of the users also asked him to focus on his cricketing career and reminded him that he is currently out of the national team.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 11, 2017 1:36 am
Ahmad Shahzad became the recent victim of being trolled on social media. (Source: Twitter)
Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad became the recent victim of being trolled on social media after the right-handed batsman posted a post workout photo. Ahmad Shehzad, who is considered to be Pakistan’s Virat Kohli by several fans, posted a photo where he and his wife Sana were indulging in a conversation post his work out.  “Sana: howz the feeling of a good work out? Me:,” wrote Shehzad while posting his photo in response to Sana’s question.

This is not the first time that Shehzad got trolled on Twitter. The Pakistani opener has been trolled for posting numerous selfies and for sharing his workout photos as well as videos. The 25-year-old has played 13 Tests, 79 ODIs and 48 T20Is for Pakistan, and has scored 982 runs in Tests, 2597 and 1133 run respectively.

