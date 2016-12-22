Ahmed Shahzad fined Rs 20,000 for showing dissent at umpire’s call

Ahmed Shahzad didn’t take the fine to heart and scored a hundred in the national one-day cup match against UBL. Ahmed Shahzad didn’t take the fine to heart and scored a hundred in the national one-day cup match against UBL.

Controversial Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shahzad has been slapped with Rs 20,000 fine in the domestic national one-day cup for showing dissent with the umpires.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the match referee for the match between Habib Bank (which Shahzad captained) and Sui Northern Gas this week had fined the opener Rs 20,000 for showing dissent when given out by umpire, Khalid Mahmood.

Interestingly, the out of favor Pakistan opener apparently didn’t take the fine to heart and hit a classy hundred in the national one-day cup match against UBL.

The inconsistent standard of umpiring has been subject of criticism this domestic season with teams complaining of being hit by bad decisions.

Shahzad was dropped from the Pakistan team after the World T20 in India this year on disciplinary grounds and has yet to be given a chance to make a comeback to the national side by the selectors.