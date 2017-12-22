Ahead of South Africa tour, R Ashwin hones leg-spinning skills

Ravichandran Ashwin is honing his leg-spinning skills ahead of the tour of the South Africa. (Source: AP) Ravichandran Ashwin is honing his leg-spinning skills ahead of the tour of the South Africa. (Source: AP)

India’s premier off-spinner in Test cricket is busy building up new weapons for his arsenal which he will be hoping to use in South Africa. With the tour to South Africa set to begin in a couple of weeks, R Ashwin was reportedly bowling leg-spinners during a VAP Trophy match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Representing Jolly Rovers Ashwin also picked up two wickets against Grand Slam.

Times of India quoted Grand Slam’s N Jagadeesan saying, “I knew Ashwin was working on leg spin. He was discussing about it during the Ranji nets. He did bowl the odd leggie against Andhra and Mumbai. I had kept wickets for him. But his accuracy is excellent.”

“He bowled googlies and executed the faster one with good control. As a batsman, you can’t get away from him. His height is an advantage and he did generate bounce,” he added.

Ashwin ultimately ended up bowling nine overs and ended with figures of 47/2. Interestingly last year, Ashwin had last year spoken about his variation and said that he is not among those who turn the ball the other way viciously. In an interview with Wisden, he said, “I can spin the leg break a mile. But when I tried it, a lot of people discouraged me saying it was very difficult. They said that I batted anyway, so why not bowl off-spin? So I started, and a lot of people were impressed.”

