Ahead of first Test against Sri Lanka, Team India enjoys lunch; see pic

Ahead of their first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, the Indian team members are spending some time together off the field. Recently, Indian batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara took to social media and uploaded a picture with Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

The caption of the picture read, “The smiles show what a good lunch does to us ! #TeamIndia.”

While India begin the Test match from July 26, this would also be Ravi Shastri’s first assignment with Indian team after being appointed as head coach. Shastri was appointed for the post earlier this month after he was one of the six candidates to be interviewed by Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.

Sri Lanka announced their Test squad that will play against India on Sunday while the Indian team would see return of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma while Hardik Pandya has been included in Test squad for the first time.

India are touring Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. Virat’s troops are going into this series after standing on winning podium in five-match ODI series against West Indies. They won it by 3-1.

India’s Squad:

Virat Kohli (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, K. L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt.), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhinav Mukund.

Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath (C), Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep

