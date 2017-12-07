Aggression will hold key in South Africa: Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs. (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das) Vinod Kambli represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs. (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli said attitude will be key to India’s success during the challenging tour of South Africa which begins with the first Test on January 5 next year. India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.

“It will be about the technique and the approach towards the game. There will be bouncy tracks and they (South African bowlers) will come at you. So the more aggressively and positively you play will be the best thing to do in South Africa,” Kambli told reporters.

“I had learnt when I played as professional that you have to play aggressively and positively. No matter whatever the situation is, just play your best,” he added.

Kambli feels that on current form this Indian cricket team will do well in South Africa.

“I am very confident that our team will do well (in South Africa), the way they are playing and the way they are winning. We have got the batting line up. Though it will be a challenge for Virat (Kohli) and the team,” said Kambli at sidelines of a function where Mumbai Cricket Association announced its inaugural Mumbai T20 League from January 4 to 9.

Virat Kohli, with consecutive double tons, equalled Kambli’s feat. The former left-hander is happy to share the initials with current Indian skipper and said he is happy to see Kohli bat well.

“The way Virat is playing is amazing. I am happy to see him batting like that. I am also VK and he is also VK. I got the double hundreds long back. I would like to congratulate him,” the former left-handed batsman said.

Ajinkya Rahane’s form is raising a few eyebrows as the right-hander has struggled in the long home season. For Kambli, it’s a matter of one big knock before Rahane regains his confidence.

“He is struggling but once he gets in, he should get bigger runs. Getting out so early, you lose your confidence and concentration. So for him, it’s one big knock. If he gets an opportunity, one big knock will bring back his confidence,” said Kambli.

A dashing left-hander during his playing days, Kambli would have been a perfect fit for the T20 format. While there were no T20s when he played for the country, Kambli said he played all T20-like shots in 50-over and Test format.

“I played my T20 when I was playing for the country. I played all my shots like that (in T20) while playing in 50 overs and in Tests as well. I don’t regret that during our time there was no T20. Now, it’s been accepted by all the playing nations and it is a good entertainment,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd