Aggression in cricket is fine, we don’t want robots, says Brett Lee

Brett Lee has claimed aggression is part of the game but the line should not be crossed. (Source: PTI) Brett Lee has claimed aggression is part of the game but the line should not be crossed. (Source: PTI)

Former Australia bowler Brett Lee reckons emotion and aggression are part of the game, removing that and it becomes a sport played by robots. At the same time, he warned against players “crossing the line”.

The debate around what is allowed and what is not allowed has gathered storm during Australia’s tour of South Africa which has been affected with numerous off-field incidents. The latest of which involves Kagiso Rabada’s shoulder brush against Australia skipper Steve Smith which resulted in the bowler getting a two match suspension – which he has thus appealed against.

“The thing that I will say about that, in all honesty, is we don’t want robots on the field,” he told news agency AFP on Sunday prior to the Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh in Colombo. “Of course, there is a line that the players should not cross,” Lee added, without dwelling on the Rabada incident. “You don’t racially vilify someone. You don’t use excessive swearing or stuff that can upset children who are listening in. Other than that you’ve got to play hard cricket. Now I am not saying I agree with what happened and I am not saying that I don’t agree with what happened, but what I can say is that we don’t want to get into a stage where players can’t even look at a batsman, batsman can’t even look at a bowler without getting into trouble.” ICC is slated to rule on the Rabada appeal on Monday.

Rabada, the leading wicket taker in the series, picked 11 wickets in the second Test to draw parity in the series at 1-1. However, with the two match suspension, South Africa are at a serious disadvantage in the series. Lee, however, was full of praise fpr the young South Africa bowler. “He’s good, I like him. Gets good shape on the ball,” Lee said of the 22-year-old who has already claimed 135 wickets in 28 Tests. “He comes around the wicket a fair bit to the left-handers, which I like and has got good pace and aggression and that’s what you need,” Lee said.

Lee rued the lack of yorkers being deployed by bowlers now – especially in the T20 format. Part of the commentary team for the Nidahas Trophy, Lee said, “I think it’s a different style… but one thing I haven’t seen throughout the tournament enough is yorkers. A yorker in Test, one-day or T20 cricket can still take wickets and for some reasons bowlers now, in particular, fast bowlers, are hitting a length at the end. I don’t necessarily agree that’s the best tactic.”

He praised Bangladesh’s Rubel Hossain for his variations on offer throughout the tournament while also using a yorkers when required. “To me he is a guy that probably has been the only one in this tournament that has kept the seam upright, comes off a short run-up and he bowls a good yorker. Yes, guys have been bowling yorkers throughout the tournament but I want to see it more often,” stated Lee who took 310 wickets in Tests and 380 wickets in ODIs.

