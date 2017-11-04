Again! MS Dhoni not sure but Virat Kohli goes for the DRS and wastes it

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson survived the DRS call. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson survived the DRS call.

India skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to make the right DRS (Decision Review System) call and this time it happened during India second T20I against New Zealand in Rajkot. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson tried to sweep a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal in the 12th over but missed and the ball lobbed off his arm. MS Dhoni took an easy catch behind the stumps but the on-field umpires didn’t give Williamson out.

Kohli went for the review despite Dhoni not being convinced. The on-field decision stayed on as there was nothing on the Ultra Edge. Williamson’s stay at the crease though was a brief one as the right-hander became Mohammed Siraj’s first international victim after getting caught in the deep by Rohit Sharma. New Zealand piled up a total of 196/2 in 20 overs after a brilliant unbeaten 109 from Colin Munro.

New Zealand opted to bat first and the Kiwi opener Martin Guptill and Munro scored 105 for the first wicket before Guptill was undone by Chahal for 45. Captain Willaimson was sent back in the hut for 12. The visitors didn’t lose any more wickets as Munro along with Tom Bruce stitched an unbeaten stand of 56 for fourth wicket.

For India, bowlers leaked runs but seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were impressive. Kumar returned with figures of 0/29 in his allotted four overs while Bumrah completed his four overs at an economy rate of 5.75 after giving 23 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd