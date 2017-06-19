Pakistan can be a force in world cricket, says former captain Imran Khan

Imran Khan feels that after winning the Champions Trophy, Pakistan should focus on the 2019 World Cup and start preparing for it. (Source: Reuters) Imran Khan feels that after winning the Champions Trophy, Pakistan should focus on the 2019 World Cup and start preparing for it. (Source: Reuters)

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan said that the Pakistan team that beat India to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has the potential to become a force in world cricket.

Imran Khan led Pakistan to triumph in the 1992 World Cup win as captain. He was delighted to see that Pakistan is still producing brilliant young talent. “Our team was a superpower in world cricket then. But this team has the potential to be even better than a super power,” he said.

Now, a politician, Imran Khan feels that after winning the Champions Trophy, Pakistan should focus on the 2019 World Cup and start preparing for it. “The problem is that we don’t have the system to polish this young and raw talent properly and professionally. Yet it keeps coming through,” Imran said.

He was impressed with Pakistan’s comeback after they lost the first match against India by a huge margin. “It was an amazing turnaround from these boys. Congratulations to them.”

Imran also feels that Pakistan’s form in other sports has reached at the lowest point and they have also lost their touch in hockey and squash. “At one time I remember our hockey team and squash players won world titles regularly and were unbeatable. Today we are struggling in both sports,” he said.

On Sunday, Pakistan was humiliated by India 7-1 in the FIH World Hockey League semi-finals in London. “We don’t have even a single proper representation to win medals in the Olympics.” the former Pakistan captain said.

Imran also was also unhappy with the dismal condition of cricket in the country, “Nowhere in the world did the President or Prime Minister appoint the Chairman of the cricket Board. When you have such a system, then you will automatically have politics in cricket and that is our problem now. We still do well because of the immense raw talent we have at home. Pakistan had produced several champions in corruption, an obvious reference to his political opponents.” he concluded.

