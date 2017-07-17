After US holiday with girlfriend Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ‘back to the grind’

Virat Kohli was holidaying in the US ahead of India tour of Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli was holidaying in the US ahead of India tour of Sri Lanka.

India captain Virat Kohli, after US holiday with girlfriend Anushka Sharma, is “back to the grind again.” The dashing right-hander uploaded a picture on his official Twitter account with emojis of a bat and ball, and weightlifting. India are set to tour Sri Lanka later in the month and it seems the skipper is about to enter preparatory mode.

India beat West Indies in the recently concluded ODI series 3-1, but lost the one-off T20I where Evin Lewis blew the visitors away in the stiff chase. After conclusion of the series, Kohli left for US where he was joined by Anushka Sharma.

Back to the grind again. 🏋️🏏 pic.twitter.com/mx0Vvs5di8 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2017

Kohli enjoyed his time away from the game and made most of the window before a long away season begins for the Indian cricket team. They are scheduled to visit Sri Lanka and South Africa this year. During his holiday, Kohli visited MET Cloisters, enjoyed lunch in Brooklyn and even went grocery shopping with Anushka.

Day well spent at the MET Cloisters. Beautiful museum 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/Uj9ZBUy54K — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2017

The social media was set on fire when Kohli posted a picture with Anushka and wrote “much needed break with my love.” Away from the media glare, which is quite common in India, the star couple enjoyed their time off. Anushka too was busy with promotions of her upcoming movie ‘Harry met Sejal’, also starring Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is set to release on August 4, 2017.

Busy days ahead for both Kohli and Anushka as the former will be occupied with national duty while pre and post promotions of ‘Harry met Sejal’ would keep Anushka on her toes.

