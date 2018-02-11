After U-19 World Cup heroics, Shubman Gill scores century for Punjab in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shubman Gill scored a century for Punjab against Karnataka. (PTI File Photo) Shubman Gill scored a century for Punjab against Karnataka. (PTI File Photo)

Shubman Gill is pipped to be the next big international star from India. He was the hero of the Indian team that won the U19 World Cup two weeks back, winning the Player of the Tournament award. Now, he is turning heads in the domestic One-Day tournament as well. Gill scored a 122-ball 123 to help his team Punjab guide to a four-run win over Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Gill, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction 2018, was the backbone of the Punjab innings in a match that was reduced to 42-overs side due to wet outfield. The Yuvraj Sing-led side lost opener Manan Vohra for a golden duck but Gill along with Mandeep Singh stitched a partnership of 125 runs. Punjab did lose Mandeep for 64 but Shubman kept the runs coming from the other end.

The 18-year-old remained unbeaten at 123 and his knock included eight fours and six sixes. Skipper Yuvraj Singh who came in at number 4 displayed his aggressive nature with willow and smashed 36 off 28 deliveries. He was later dismissed by Pradeep. Punjab concluded their allotted 42 overs at 269/3.

Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair opened the innings for Karnataka but the right-hand batting duo failed as they were reduced to 38/2 in the 8th over. But wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul resisted well against Punjab as he hammered 107 runs off just 91 balls. Rahul’s knock included 8 fours and five sixes. Apart from him, Pavan Deshpande was the only batsman who showed some mettle and scored a half-century. No other batsman stepped up and took the responsibility as Karnataka eventually lost the match by 4 runs. For Punjab it was Siddharth Kaul who returned with figures of 3/47 while Barinder Sran scalped a couple that included an important wicket of KL Rahul.

