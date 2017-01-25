After U-19 success Saurabh Singh eyeing success at senior level

Saurabh Singh joined the club cricket in 2012-13 playing for Taltala Club and has never looked back since then. Saurabh Singh joined the club cricket in 2012-13 playing for Taltala Club and has never looked back since then.

His stellar 196 paved the way for Bengal’s Cooch Behar Trophy trophy triumph and Saurabh Singh’s next goal is to play in the Ranji Trophy.

“It’s been an incredible journey for me and the full credit goes to Nandyda (coach Pranab Nandy), who asked me to bat at Number 3. But I have to remain grounded as the actual journey starts now. I realise it’s going to be a tough road ahead and I am ready to face the challenge. I’ve to be mentally tough,” the 19-year-old Lucknow boy said.

Saurabh unbeaten going into the final day and had to endure a sleepless night with Bengal needing 43 on the final day with six wickets remaining.

“I could not sleep that night (on day three)… We were 272/6 in reply to Delhi’s 314 in the first innings. Kanishk also did well, it’s really a proud moment,” said Singh, who was not out on 139.

Born and brought up in Lucknow, Singh would come frequently to his maternal uncle’s place in Howrah till he joined club cricket in 2012-13 playing for Taltala Club and has never looked back since then.

“I’m really proud to play cricket in Bengal. We have the Indian cricket icon in Sourav Ganguly here. I hope to keep doing my best and make them proud,” Singh who idolises Suresh Raina said.