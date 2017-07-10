After suspension, Kagiso Rabada turns off the volume; watch video

Kagiso Rabada landed himself a one-batch ban for his celebration of Ben Stokes’ dismissal in the first innings. (Source: Fox Sports) Kagiso Rabada landed himself a one-batch ban for his celebration of Ben Stokes’ dismissal in the first innings. (Source: Fox Sports)

After Kagiso Rabada landed himself a one-batch ban for his celebration of Ben Stokes’ dismissal in the first innings of the Lord’s Test, he went for a rather muted celebration in the second innings. Rabada once again had the number of Stokes when he trapped him lbw in the second innings in the 67th over of England’s second innings. But this time he refrained from saying anything and simply put his finger on the lips. Skipper Dean Elgar also jovially played safe and covered his mouth.

It may be recalled here that in the first innings Rabada was caught on the stump mike saying the f-word. This landed him into trouble and as a result of three demerit points saw him getting banned from the Test at Trent Bridge.

Meanwhile, South African skipper Dean Elgar spoke about the incident after the match and said, “The first person that gets to him when he takes a wicket needs to throw a hand over his mouth like I did. Hopefully, he learns from this.”

Elgar further stated Rabada has realized has mistakes and said, “He realises that he is missing a game for South Africa which hurts, he has possibly let the team down . Even more so, he has let himself down. I’m not 100 percent sure he has apologised to the team. A lot of things have happened in the past four days but I know he has apologised to senior management.”

However, Rabada’s ban by the ICC has led to former players slam the move. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has hit out saying that the suspension is “ridiculous”. While three former England captains, Michael Atherton Ian Botham, David Gower also criticised it heavily.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd