After Supreme Court order, time up for Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe as national selectors

The National cricket selection panel is set to shrink in the wake of Supreme Court’s order to implement the Lodha Committee reforms and both Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe will have to leave as they don’t conform to the set norms.

As per Lodha reforms, senior selection committee was supposed to be a three-member team with Test players.

When BCCI announced the panel in September, the top brass of now sacked President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke once again defied the diktat as SC had not passed it’s final verdict by then. The new committee never had any formal contracts in place.

Therefore it will be MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh — all former Test players who would be selecting the upcoming team for the ODIs and T20s against England. The selection will be done on January.

As per Lodha Committee norms, the senior selection committee of the BCCI should comprise only Test cricketers and Khoda with two ODIs and Paranjpe with 4 ODIs, don’t conform with the rules set by the SC-appointed Committee and now passed as verdict.

“I will have to check what will be the new rules. Normally, the Secretary is the convener of the senior team. In his absence the joint secretary convenes the meeting,” joint Secretary Amitabh haudhary told PTI.

Officials in the board feel that keeping in mind Khoda and Paranjpe’s good work till now, they could be made talent coordinators — a rank below selectors and also suggested in the reforms by the panel.

The talent coordinators need not be Test cricketers and Khoda and Paranjpe could fit the bill.

The basic domain of the job remains same where they would be needed to track the domestic performances and do a threadbare analysis but perhaps won’t be allowed to sit in selection committee meetings.