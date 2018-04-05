After Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft, David Warner accepts CA sanctions

David Warner was banned for one year by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP) David Warner was banned for one year by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP)

David Warner will not challenge the bans handed out to him by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa during the third Test.

Warner, along with former Australian captain Steve Smith, has been banned from playing for a period of 12 months after TV cameras spotted Bancroft using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball.

Warner said in a tweet that he fully accepts the sanctions imposed on him. He tweeted, “I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model.”

I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) 5 April 2018

This comes a day after Smith and Bancroft also decided not to appeal against their bans imposed by Cricket Australia. Smith wrote on Twitter, “I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country. But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team. I won’t be challenging the sanctions. They’ve been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them.”

Bancroft, who also made his announcement on Twitter, said, “Today I lodged the paperwork with Cricket Australia and will be accepting the sanction handed down. I would love to put this behind me and will do whatever it takes to earn back the trust of the Australian public. Thank you to all those who have sent messages of support.”

