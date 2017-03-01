After rehab, Rohit Sharma set to play for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the entire England Test series as he will need at least 6-8 weeks to recover. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the entire England Test series as he will need at least 6-8 weeks to recover. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma has announced that he has completed with his rehabilitation following a thigh surgery and is set to make his comeback with Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rohit has been out of the game for more than three months after sustaining the injury in India’s fifth ODI against New Zealand in November.

Rohit had opened for India in the preceding Test series but was left out of the squad that played against England. India have gone on to win both series comprehensively with KL Rahul, who replaced Rohit missing out on a double century by just a run. The latter has since been out of any cricketing action as he recovered from his surgery and is now set to make his comeback.

Finally done with rehab,Can’t wait to play Vijay Hazare on 4th & 6th. Thank you to everyone who helped me get here.Counting down the minutes — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 1 March 2017

Rohit Sharma has had difficulty fitting into the Test setup but is one of the most explosive batsmen in limited overs cricket. Since cementing his opening spot in the 2013 Champions Trophy, and his knocks have led India to victory on multiple occassions. He is only the third batsman to score an ODI double century, which he scored against Australia. He has since overshadowed his own performance in that match when he scored 264 in a whirlwind innings against Sri Lanka in 2014.

